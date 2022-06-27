Child death toll in Afghanistan quake rises to 155

Child death toll in Afghanistan quake rises to 155
Afghan child sits in a courtyard of their destroyed home after an earthquake in Gayan district in Paktika province (AP)
Mon, 27 Jun, 2022 - 10:15
AP Reporters

The death toll of children alone in last week’s devastating earthquake in south-eastern Afghanistan has risen to at least 155, the United Nations said.

The UN’s humanitarian coordination organisation, OCHA, said that another 250 children were injured in the magnitude 6 tremor that struck the mountainous villages in the Paktika and Khost provinces near the country’s border with Pakistan last week, flattening homes and triggering landslides.

Most of the children died in Paktika’s hard-hit Gayan district, which remains a scene of life in ruins, days after the quake.

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have put the total death toll from the quake at 1,150, with hundreds more injured, while the UN has offered a slightly lower estimate of 770, although the world body has warned the figure could still rise.

The quake has also left an estimated 65 children orphaned or unaccompanied, the UN humanitarian office added.

Afghans receive aid at a camp after an earthquake in Gayan district in Paktika province (AP)

The disaster – the latest to convulse Afghanistan after decades of war, hunger, poverty and an economic crash – has become a test of the Taliban’s capacity to govern and the international community’s willingness to help.

When the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan as the United States and its Nato allies were withdrawing their forces last August, foreign aid stopped practically overnight.

World governments piled on sanctions, halted bank transfers and froze billions more in Afghanistan’s currency reserves, refusing to recognise the Taliban government and demanding they allow a more inclusive rule and respect human rights.

The former insurgents have resisted the pressure, imposing restrictions on the freedoms of women and girls that recall their first time in power in the late 1990s, triggering Western backlash.

Aware of their limitations, the Taliban have appealed for foreign aid. The UN and an array of overstretched aid agencies in the country that have tried to keep Afghanistan from the brink of starvation have swung into action.

Despite funding and access constraints, convoys of aid have trickled into the remote provinces.

The UN children’s agency said on Monday it was working to reunite children that had been separated from their families in the chaos of the quake.

It also has set up clinics to offer mental health and psychological support to children in Gayan traumatised by the disaster.

More in this section

One dead after Czech high-speed train collides with engine One dead after Czech high-speed train collides with engine
Turkey Pride March LGBTQ activists detained during Istanbul Pride march being released
Knife attacker kills one and wounds five at German asylum shelter Knife attacker kills one and wounds five at German asylum shelter
quakePlace: International
(Susan Walsh/AP)

G7 leaders confer with Zelensky as they prepare new aid for Ukraine

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 25, 2022

  • 2
  • 6
  • 27
  • 28
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices