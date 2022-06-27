Glastonbury clean-up begins following Kendrick Lamar’s powerful closing set

The clean-up operation of Glastonbury Festival will now begin following a dramatic closing headline set by Kendrick Lamar.

Kendrick Lamar has closed Glastonbury 2022 with a powerful headline set which saw him chant “Godspeed for women’s rights” before dramatically exiting the Pyramid Stage.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper, 35, ensured his debut at the festival would be memorable with an array of hit songs from his back catalogue accompanied by finely choreographed dancers.

The performance reached its theatrical pinnacle at the end as the lights came up during his rendition of new song Saviour to reveal fake blood was pouring down his face from a crown of thorns.

Before playing the song, Lamar, who has previously been open about his Christian faith, said the crown of thorns represented Christ.

The crown which adorned his head was reportedly made by Tiffany and Co, and features 8000 diamonds, according to British Vogue.

The words “You Saviour I Am Not” blazed on the screens behind him as he performed the track with fake blood continually pouring down his face and white shirt.

As his dancers encircled him, fireworks erupted across the stage as he repeatedly chanted “they judge you, they judge Christ. Godspeed for women’s rights” before leaving the stage.

The plea for female rights appeared in protest against the US Supreme Court’s recent decision to end the country’s constitutional right to abortion.

A number of musicians across the weekend used their Glastonbury platform to condemn the reversal of the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling including Lorde, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Idles and Phoebe Bridgers.

For the last five days, Worthy Farm in Somerset has homed more than 200,000 people and hosted a number of performances for the ages.

Highlights from the festival’s special 50th year include history-making headline sets from Sir Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish as well as Lamar’s dramatic demonstration for female rights.

Kendrick Lamar performed an array of hit songs from his back catalogue accompanied by finely choreographed dancers (Yui Mok/PA)

Meanwhile, Diana Ross reeled off hit after hit when she took to the stage for the Sunday teatime legends slot.

The soul singer treated the crowd to a selection of classics including I’m Coming Out, Baby Love, You Can’t Hurry Love, Stop! In The Name Of Love and at the conclusion of Chain Reaction pink confetti was launched from the stage.

Another standout moment was Paul’s Saturday headline show where he wowed the crowds with a show-stopping setlist which included surprise guest appearances from Bruce Springsteen and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

As he took to the Pyramid Stage, the former Beatle became the festival’s oldest solo headliner, a week after he celebrated his 80th birthday.

Dave Grohl joined Sir Paul in his first stage appearance since the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins (MJ Kim/2022 MPL Communications/PA)

During his more-than-two-hour set, he played a range of classic songs including Hey Jude, Blackbird, Live And Let Die, Ob-La-Di, Ob‐La‐Da and Get Back.

The electrifying show was further amplified as he introduced Grohl to the stage to sing I Saw Her Standing There and Band On The Run, marking Grohl’s first public performance since the death of his Foo Fighters bandmate, drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Springsteen later joined Sir Paul for Glory Days and I Wanna Be Your Man.

As part of the encore, through special technology which could isolate John Lennon’s vocals from old recordings, Sir Paul was able to duet The Beatles’ track I’ve Got A Feeling alongside his former bandmate on the Pyramid Stage.

On Friday, US singer Eilish headlined the Pyramid Stage, becoming Glastonbury’s youngest ever solo headliner.

The festival featured countless other memorable moments including Greta Thunberg delivering a passionate speech from the Pyramid Stage calling on society to take on its “historic responsibility to set things right” with the global climate crisis.

It also hosted an array of Ukrainian representatives, with the country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky giving a poignant address via a video message and Kalush Orchestra playing their first UK performance since they triumphed at Eurovision 2022.

On route to the festival, many artists and festival-goers had to battle travel chaos as major rail strikes took place during the event and many flights were delayed or cancelled.

However, these issues did not dampen everyone’s spirits nor could the infamous Glastonbury showers as the weather remained relatively dry in comparison to previous years.