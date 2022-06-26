Cause of death of 20 people in nightclub unknown

Cause of death of 20 people in nightclub unknown
A body is removed from a nightclub in East London (AP)
Sun, 26 Jun, 2022 - 17:21
Associated Press

Police in South Africa are investigating the deaths of at least 20 people at a nightclub.

It is unclear what led to the deaths of the young people, who were reportedly attending a party in the coastal town of East London to celebrate the end of winter school exams.

Local newspaper Daily Dispatch reported that bodies were strewn across tables and chairs without any visible signs of injury.

Health department spokesman Siyanda Manana said: “At this point we cannot confirm the cause of death.

People stand behind a police cordon outside a nightclub in East London (AP)

“We are going to conduct autopsies as soon as possible to establish the probable cause of death. The deceased have been taken to state mortuaries.”

The owner of the club, Siyakhangela Ndevu, told local broadcaster eNCA that he had been called to the scene early on Sunday.

He said: “I am still uncertain about what really happened, but when I was called in the morning I was told the place was too full and that some people were trying to force their way into the tavern.

“However, we will hear what the police say about the cause of death.”

More in this section

G7 Summit G7 leaders joke about Putin during official meeting
Oslo shooting victims remembered in memorial service Oslo shooting victims remembered in memorial service
US destroyer sunk in 1944 becomes deepest shipwreck discovered US destroyer sunk in 1944 becomes deepest shipwreck discovered
deathsPlace: International
Iran

Iran launches rocket a day after agreement on nuclear talks resumption

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 25, 2022

  • 2
  • 6
  • 27
  • 28
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices