European mayors duped into calls with impostor posing as Kyiv’s Vitali Klitschko

The office of Berlin mayor Franziska Giffey tweeted on Friday night that she cut short a call with the reputed Kyiv mayor after his comments and questions made her suspicious.
European mayors duped into calls with impostor posing as Kyiv’s Vitali Klitschko

Vitali Klitschko (Niall Carson/PA)

Sat, 25 Jun, 2022 - 17:02
Kirsten Grieshaber, Associated Press

The mayor of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv has warned that an impostor is posing as him and communicating with other officials, including three European mayors who were duped into believing they were having a video call with the real Vitali Klitschko.

“Several mayors in Europe have been contacted by a fake mayor of Kyiv who has been saying absurd things,” Mr Klitschko told German daily newspaper Bild.

“This is criminal energy. It must be urgently investigated who is behind it.”

The office of Berlin mayor Franziska Giffey tweeted on Friday night that she cut short a call with the reputed Kyiv mayor after his comments and questions made her suspicious.

Berlin’s mayor Franziska Giffey (Michael Sohn/AP)

“The course of the conversation and the setting of topics” made Ms Giffey wary, her office said without elaborating.

The office published a photo that showed both the German capital’s mayor and the fake Mr Klitschko on a big screen.

It said that initially “there was no evidence that the video conference was not conducted with a real person. To all appearances, it is deep fake”.

Police were investigating the incident, Ms Giffey’s office said.

Madrid mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida also interrupted a video call with someone claiming to be Mr Klitschko on Friday.

The mayor of Spain’s capital suspected he was not speaking with his Kyiv counterpart and has filed a complaint with police.

Vienna mayor Michael Ludwig did not end his call with the impostor earlier this week because he did not notice any suspicious behaviour, Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported.

“Since no tricky topics were discussed in the conversation, this is certainly annoying in the specific occasion but not a big problem,” Mr Ludwig said.

It was not clear who was behind the calls or what means were used to try to make the mayors think they were communicating with Mr Klitschko.

On Saturday, Berlin’s mayor said her encounter with the fraudster means that “in the future we will have to be even more scrutinising, even more suspicious”.

She called the use of a phony Mr Klitschko “a means of modern warfare”, referring to Russia’s four-month war on Ukraine.

Kyiv’s actual mayor also made a link to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Friends! The enemy does not let up and is waging war on all fronts – in particular by disinformation, by discrediting Ukrainian politicians,” Mr Klitschko said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

“In order to quarrel with European partners, so that Ukraine would not be helped.”

In his remarks to Bild, he warned other European officials to be careful if they are contacted by someone claiming to represent his office.

“Please be careful in the future how appointments are arranged by me. Official conversations only come through official channels,” he said.

Read More

Russia pushes to block second city in eastern Ukraine

More in this section

Germany G7 Summit Protesters gather as G7 leaders set to arrive in Germany
Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting Boris Johnson tells Tory plotters: Stop focusing on things I’m meant to have stuffed up
Biden Supreme Court Abortion Biden declares ‘lives will be saved’ as he signs landmark gun legislation
RussiaFakeCalls#UkrainePlace: International
People lay flowers at the scene of a shooting in central Oslo, Norway (Sergei Grits/AP)

Gunman kills two during Oslo Pride festival

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices