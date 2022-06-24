Robinsons and Wimbledon part ways after 86-year partnership

Robinsons and Wimbledon part ways after 86-year partnership
Bottles of Robinsons juice can be seen on the Umpire’s chair at Wimbledon (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Fri, 24 Jun, 2022 - 12:25
Henry Saker-Clark, PA Deputy Business Editor

Robinsons and Wimbledon have ended their sponsorship partnership after 86 years.

The squash brand confirmed it has not renewed its relationship with the tennis tournament, which has been one of the longest-running deals in sport after being set up in 1935.

Robinsons squash was created by Eric Smedley Hodgson and he handed the drink out to players on his first visit to the tournament.

The drink was so popular he was invited back every year and saw the drink move into commercial production.

The long-standing relationship is, however, outlasted by the All England Club’s 120-year-long partnership with ball supplier Slazenger.

Robinsons said on Twitter this week that it will no longer be a sponsor of the tournament.

The move also comes a month after Robinsons confirmed it will become the official drinks sponsor for The Hundred cricket tournament.

A Britvic spokesman said: “We can confirm that Robinsons and the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) will not be renewing their Wimbledon partnership this year.

“We are tremendously proud to have been such a prominent partner to this historic tournament for so many years and the wider role we have played in boosting engagement with the game of tennis in the UK.

“Moving forwards, we will be broadening our summertime reach to beyond the Wimbledon fortnight, including promoting an exciting new campaign that will run throughout the whole summer, the Robinsons Big Fruit Hunt.”

The AELTC has also been contacted for comment.

