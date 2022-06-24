Footballer Mason Greenwood to remain on bail over rape and assault allegations

Footballer Mason Greenwood to remain on bail over rape and assault allegations
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood remains on bail after being questioned over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman (Martin Rickett/PA)
Fri, 24 Jun, 2022 - 11:55
Eleanor Barlow, PA

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood will remain on bail over allegations he raped and assaulted a young woman following a court hearing.

The 20-year-old was arrested in January after images and videos were posted online, and he was also questioned on suspicion of making threats to kill.

His bail was due to expire in April but Greater Manchester Police made an application to the courts to extend it, with a hearing held on Thursday.

On Friday, a force spokesman said: “Following a hearing yesterday, a 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of rape, assault and making threats to kill on Sunday January 30 remains on bail.”

The spokesman said no further updates would be issued until the suspect was charged or released facing no further action.

Within hours of the allegations surfacing online, the striker – who has made one appearance for England – was suspended from playing or training with the Old Trafford club until further notice.

Nike suspended its sponsorship deal with Greenwood, and later terminated it, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its Fifa 22 game.

More in this section

Remains of pregnant tortoise shed light on Pompeii’s destruction Remains of pregnant tortoise shed light on Pompeii’s destruction
Tennis - 2014 Wimbledon Championships - Day Three - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Robinsons and Wimbledon part ways after 86-year partnership
Afghanistan Earthquake Aftershock hits eastern Afghanistan after quake death toll rises to 1,150
GreenwoodPlace: UKPlace: North West
Spain Morocco Migrants

130 migrants breach border between Morocco and Spanish enclave

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices