The EU also granted candidate status to Moldova, which borders Ukraine
European Union makes Ukraine a candidate for EU membership

Ukraine will have to curb government corruption and adopt other reforms. Picture: PA

Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 19:44
Samuel Petrequin, Associated Press

The European Union has agreed to make Ukraine a candidate for EU membership, setting in motion a process that could pull the embattled country further away from Russia’s influence and bind it more closely to the West.

Ukraine applied for EU membership less than a week after Moscow invaded on February 24.

European Union heads of state and Western Balkan leaders pose for a group photo (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

The decision by the leaders of the 27-nation bloc to grant Ukraine candidate status on Thursday was uncharacteristically rapid for the EU.

But the war and Ukraine’s request for fast-track consideration lent urgency to its cause.

The EU also granted candidate status to Moldova, which borders Ukraine.

Gaining membership could take years or even decades. Countries must meet a detailed host of economic and political conditions, including a commitment to the rule of law and other democratic principles.

Ukraine will have to curb government corruption and adopt other reforms.

