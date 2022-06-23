Harry Styles’ stalker admits breaching restraining order

Harry Styles’ stalker has admitted breaching a restraining order after entering the former One Direction star’s house.

Pablo-Diana Orero Tarazaga, 29, was barred from going within 250m of the Watermelon Sugar singer, 28, after being found guilty of stalking in 2019.

Brit Award winner Styles, who recently released number one album Harry’s House, was at his north London property when the Spanish national allegedly forced entry on February 16.

Orero Tarazaga, who identifies as bigender, is said to have pushed a woman, who was working at the address, into a wall, before damaging a plant pot during a scuffle with a security guard.

Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)

The defendant appeared in the dock at north London’s Wood Green Crown Court on Thursday, wearing a grey tracksuit, to plead guilty to breaching a restraining order.

But Orero Tarazaga denied further charges of common assault, damaging property, a “plant pot belonging to Harry Styles”, and using violence to secure entry to the premises.

“I declare myself guilty for breaching the restraining order and entering the house but not guilty to the assault,” said the defendant.

The court heard Orero Tarazaga is currently being held in hospital and a trial date has been set at the same court for August 1.

Styles played two nights at Wembley Stadium last weekend as part of his rescheduled global Love On Tour show before moving onto Dublin last night.

Harry’s House was warmly received by critics and lead single As It Was recently claimed its 10th week at number one in Britain.