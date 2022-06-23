Two accused of plotting to harvest child’s organs in the UK

Two accused of plotting to harvest child’s organs in the UK
Two Nigerians are accused of plotting to harvest the organs of a child in the UK (PA)
Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 11:35
PA Reporter

Two Nigerians are accused of plotting to harvest the organs of a child in the UK.

Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, and Ike Ekweremadu, 60, have been charged with conspiracy to arrange and/or facilitate the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, the Metropolitan Police said.

Two people have been charged over an alleged organ harvesting plot, Scotland Yard announced (PA)

They are due to appear before Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later on Thursday.

The child has been taken into care.

Organ harvesting involves removing parts of the body, often for commercial gain and against the victim’s will.

More in this section

Rail and Tube strikes UK railway strikes a ‘terrible idea’, says Boris Johnson
Russia Ukraine Russian army expands grip on eastern Ukraine in move to cut supply lines
Social media stock Instagram begins testing new age verification tools
OrgansPlace: UK
Heathrow Airport has hiked its annual passenger forecast once again as demand ramps up for overseas travel (Steve Parsons/PA)

Heathrow raises passenger numbers forecast amid flight chaos

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices