Three hurt as jet crash lands and catches fire in Miami

Three hurt as jet crash lands and catches fire in Miami
Firefighting units are seen next to a Red Air plane that caught fire after the front landing gear collapsed upon landing at Miami International Airport (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/AP)
Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 16:01
Associated Press reporters

The crash landing of a jet that caught fire on the runway at Miami International Airport with 126 people on board had passengers screaming and panicking, witnesses said.

“People were very frightened,” Red Air Flight 203 passenger Mauricio Davis told the Miami Herald.

“People were grabbing the seats to keep from spinning around.”

The fire started on Tuesday after the MD-82 jet’s landing gear collapsed on arrival from the Dominican Republic, Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin said.

Three passengers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while the others were bussed to the terminal, Mr Chin said.

A Red Air plane that caught fire after the front landing gear collapsed upon landing (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/AP)

Passenger Paola Garcia said she thought she was going to die.

“I started running and I jumped, and I thought it was going to explode,” she told WSVN.

The plane came to a stop on the grass beside a runway, where it was doused with chemicals to put out the fire.

At least three firefighting vehicles responded.

Emergency crews reached the plane in a minute and a half, according to Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“What happened here is a miracle,” the mayor told reporters.

Airport officials said in a tweet that the collapse of the front landing gear in the nose of the aircraft appeared to cause the fire.

Red Air is a low-fare airline that launched last November and only flies between Santo Domingo and Miami.

The airline has four McDonnell Douglass MD-81 and MD-82 aircraft and more than 50 employees, the Herald reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board posted that a team would arrive at the airport by Wednesday to investigate.

More in this section

Polio vaccine and syringe on a blue background. Vaccination and prevention poliomyelitis. Infantile paralysis. Polio outbreak detected in UK
Prime Minister's Questions Johnson and Starmer clash over biggest rail strikes in a generation
News agency: 1,000 dead and 1,500 injured in Afghan quake News agency: 1,000 dead and 1,500 injured in Afghan quake
planePlace: International
<p>Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson at the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II.</p>

Boris Johnson questioned over speculation about jobs for wife

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 18, 2022

  • 4
  • 16
  • 21
  • 27
  • 45
  • 47
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices