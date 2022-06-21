Cruise ship with Broadway stars to steam off in spring 2023

The maiden voyage of a cruise ship starring a boatload of musical theatre stars, including Tony Award-winners Laura Benanti, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming and Lena Hall, will set sail next spring.

The Broadway Cruise – heading roundtrip from New York City to Bermuda from March 31 to April 5 2023 – will also feature Tony nominees Joshua Henry, Taylor Louderman and Jeremy Jordan, as well as Broadway favourites Randy Rainbow and Sierra Boggess.