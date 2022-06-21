Disney workers strike a pose on International Yoga Day

Disney workers strike a pose on International Yoga Day
Nearly 2,000 cast members practise sunrise yoga celebrating International Yoga Day in front of Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida (John Raoux/AP)
Tue, 21 Jun, 2022 - 16:00
Associated Press Reporter

Disney workers traded their character costumes for yoga pants and planked, did the downward dog and folded into lotus poses at Walt Disney World in Florida to celebrate International Yoga Day.

The sunrise celebration has spread to other Disney properties around the globe since yoga enthusiasts started it at the Florida resort in 2016.

More than 1,700 Disney workers spread out their yoga mats in front of Cinderella’s Castle in Florida, while another 1,000 workers started their morning with yoga in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort in California.

Nearly 2,000 cast members practise sunrise yoga in front of Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida (John Raoux/AP)

Other Disney workers participated at resorts in Hawaii and Vero Beach, Florida, in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris, and in front of Cinderella’s Castle at Tokyo Disney Resort.

The yoga sessions were conducted virtually at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Shanghai Disney.

More in this section

Bank Holiday traffic Drivers suffer from UK rail strikes as affected passengers switch to cars
Flooding and landslides destroy buildings and roads in China Flooding and landslides destroy buildings and roads in China
New Forest National Park Police looking for naked man seen on UK golf course
YogaDigitalPlace: International
The Stonewall Inn bar in New York (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

Visitor centre dedicated to LGBTQ history to open next door to Stonewall Inn

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 18, 2022

  • 4
  • 16
  • 21
  • 27
  • 45
  • 47
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices