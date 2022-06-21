Kellogg Company to split into three firms

Kellogg Company to split into three firms
Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Homestead, Pennsylvania (Gene J Puskar/AP)
Tue, 21 Jun, 2022 - 12:58
Associated Press Reporter

Kellogg Company, the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods.

Kellogg’s, which also owns MorningStar Farms, the plant-based food maker, said the spin-off of the yet-to-be-named cereal and plant-based food companies should be completed by the end of next year.

Kellogg’s had net sales of 14.2 billion dollars (£11.6 billion) in 2021, with 11.4 billion dollars (£9.3 billion) generated by its snack division.

Cereal accounted for another 2.4 billion dollars (£1.96 billion) in sales last year while plant-based sales totalled around 340 million dollars (£277 million).

8% Jump in shares of Kellogg Company before the opening bell on Tuesday

“These businesses all have significant standalone potential, and an enhanced focus will enable them to better direct their resources toward their distinct strategic priorities,” said chief executive Steve Cahillane.

Shareholders will receive shares in the two spin-offs on a pro-rata basis relative to their Kellogg holdings.

The company’s corporate headquarters will move from Battle Creek, Michigan, to Chicago, but it will maintain dual headquarters in both cities for its snack company, which makes up about 80% of current sales.

Kellogg’s three international headquarters in Europe, Latin America, and AMEA will remain in their current locations.

Companies have begun to split up at an accelerated pace, including General Electric, IBM and Johnson & Johnson, but such splits are more rare for food producers.

The last major split in the sector was in 2012, when Kraft split to create Mondelez.

Shares of Kellogg Company jumped 8% to 73.29 dollars before the opening bell on Tuesday.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak China UN biodiversity summit moved from China due to Covid-19 policy
France Elections Macron holds post-election talks with French party leaders
India South Asia Floods Dozens dead and thousands homeless amid floods in Bangladesh and India
kelloggDigitalPlace: International
Russia Ukraine War

‘Everything is on fire’: Ukraine region weathers bombardment

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 18, 2022

  • 4
  • 16
  • 21
  • 27
  • 45
  • 47
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices