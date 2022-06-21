Elon Musk's child seeks name change to sever ties with father

Elon Musk's child seeks name change to sever ties with father

Elon Musk's daughter has said: "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

Tue, 21 Jun, 2022 - 09:45
Daniel Trotta, Reuters

Elon Musk's transgender daughter has filed a request to change her name in accordance with her new gender identity and because "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

The petition for both a name change and a new birth certificate reflecting her new gender identity was filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica in April. It came to light recently in some online media reports.

The former Xavier Alexander Musk, who recently turned 18, the age of consent in California, has asked the court to change her gender recognition from male to female and to register her new name, according to court documents available online through PlainSite.org.

Her new name was redacted in the online document. Her mother is Justine Wilson, who divorced Musk in 2008.

There was no further explanation of the rift between Musk's daughter and her father, the Tesla (TSLA.O) and SpaceX chief who is attempting a $44 billion takeover of social media platform Twitter (TWTR.N).

Neither a lawyer who represents Musk nor the Tesla media office immediately responded to Reuters emails requesting comment on Monday.

In May, about a month after the name and gender change document was filed, Musk declared his support for the Republican Party, whose elected representatives support a raft of legislation that would limit transgender rights in states across the country.

Musk has weighed in on the issue of transgender people choosing their preferred pronouns, tweeting in 2020, "I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare."

More in this section

US warship fires warning flare during tense encounter with Iranian vessel US warship fires warning flare during tense encounter with Iranian vessel
Texas School Shooting Police in Uvalde had rifles earlier than previously thought, report says
Africa Ukraine Food Crisis Africa ‘taken hostage’ by Russia’s invasion, Zelensky says
Scammers

Cloudflare outage knocks hundreds of websites offline

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 18, 2022

  • 4
  • 16
  • 21
  • 27
  • 45
  • 47
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices