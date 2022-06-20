Israel coalition agrees to dissolve and hold new elections

Israel coalition agrees to dissolve and hold new elections

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)

Mon, 20 Jun, 2022 - 17:42
Associated Press Reporter

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office has announced that his weakened coalition will be disbanded and the country will head to new elections.

Mr Bennett has struggled to keep his unruly coalition of eight parties together, and defections have left the crumbling alliance without a majority in parliament for more than two months.

Mr Bennett and his main coalition partner, Yair Lapid, decided to present a vote to dissolve parliament in the coming days, Mr Bennett’s office said.

Mr Lapid is then to serve as caretaker prime minister.

Yair Lapid (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)

The election, expected in October or November, would be Israel’s fifth in three years.

The vote could set the stage for a return to power by longtime prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is now the opposition leader.

Israel held four inconclusive elections between 2019 and 2021 that were largely referendums about Netanyahu’s ability to rule while on trial for corruption.

Netanyahu denies wrongdoing.

Opinion polls have forecast that Netanyahu’s hardline Likud will once again emerge as the largest single party.

But it remains unclear whether he would be able to muster the required support of a majority of legislators to form a new government.

More in this section

Hong Kong Jumbo Floating Restaurant Hong Kong’s Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsizes at sea
Cambodian catches world’s largest recorded freshwater fish Cambodian catches world’s largest recorded freshwater fish
Heathrow requests 10% flight cut while easyJet cancels thousands of departures Heathrow requests 10% flight cut while easyJet cancels thousands of departures
PoliticsPlace: International
There was an explosion at a house in Burnley (Peter Byrne/PA)

Teenage girl pulled from rubble after house explosion

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 18, 2022

  • 4
  • 16
  • 21
  • 27
  • 45
  • 47
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices