Emmanuel Macron's alliance projected to lose parliamentary majority

Sunday's National Assembly result looks set to make it considerably more difficult for Mr Macron to implement his ambitious domestic agenda
A voter picks up ballots before voting in the second round of the French parliamentary election in Lyon, central France (Laurent Cipriani/AP)

Sun, 19 Jun, 2022 - 19:15
Sylvie Corbet and Thomas Adamson (Associated Press) and Steven Heaney

French President Emmanuel Macron’s alliance got the most seats in the final round of the parliamentary election – but lost its outright parliamentary majority, according to projections.

Mr Macron, who was re-elected in April against the far-right's Marine Le Pen, was hoping his centrist grouping would be able to see off a recent rise in support for the left, led by Jean-Luc Melenchon.

The projections, which are based on partial results, show that Mr Macron’s candidates would win between 200 and 250 seats — much less than the 289 required to have a straight majority at the National Assembly, France’s most powerful house of parliament.

French President Emmanuel Macron casting his ballot on Sunday. Picture: AP Photo/Michel Spingler, Pool

The situation, which is unusual in France, is expected to make Mr Macron’s political manoeuvring difficult if the projections are borne out.

A new coalition — made up of the hard left, the Socialists and the Greens — is projected to become the main opposition force with about 150 to 200 seats.

The far-right National Rally is projected to register a huge surge with potentially more than 80 seats, up from eight before.

The National Assembly, the lower house of the French Parliament, contains 577 members.

While early projections suggest gains for the left and Ms Le Pen's National Rally, the exact number of seats each party has secured will not be known until later tonight.

More to follow . . .

French voters go to the polls in test for Macron

