Joe Biden falls while getting off his bike after beach ride

Joe Biden falls while getting off his bike after beach ride
President Joe Biden is helped to his feet after falling (AP)
Sat, 18 Jun, 2022 - 19:54
Aamer Madhani, AP

US President Joe Biden suffered a fall as he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in the state of Delaware.

He told reporters he was not hurt, insisting “I’m good”, as US Secret Service agents quickly helped him up.

The American leader explained that he got his foot caught in the toe cages on the pedals.

Mr Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning’s cycling when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail.

The US leader, who was wearing a helmet, tumbled when he tried to dismount.

Mr Biden shortly before he took a tumble (AP)

He quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him.

The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.

More in this section

India Weather Flooding causes deaths and damage in north-eastern India and Bangladesh
Brazil Amazon Brazilian police arrest third suspect over British journalist’s death
Germany Far-Right German far-right elects new leaders after co-chair quits
BidenPlace: International
Bosnian Serb army Commander General Ratko Mladic, left, drinks with Dutch UN Commander Tom Karremans, second right, in Potocari, three miles north of Srebrenica, on July 12 1995 (AP)

Dutch prime minister apologises to Srebrenica peacekeepers

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 18, 2022

  • 4
  • 16
  • 21
  • 27
  • 45
  • 47
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices