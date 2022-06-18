Firefighter dies in Philadelphia building collapse

Firefighter dies in Philadelphia building collapse
Emergency personnel at the scene of a building that caught fire then collapsed (Philadelphia Fire Dept. via AP)
Sat, 18 Jun, 2022 - 13:35
Associated Press Reporter

A firefighter has died after being trapped in a building that caught fire in Philadelphia and then collapsed.

The victim was not immediately identified but Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said he had been with the department for 27 years.

The building caught fire just before 2am on Saturday, Mr Murphy said. The blaze had been put out but then the structure collapsed at 3.24am.

This was just a catastrophic accident that has really hurt our department.

Four other firefighters and an inspector with the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections have been rescued from the rubble. Mr Murphy said they were in stable condition in hospital.

Numerous firefighters were at the scene as the rescue effort unfolded, and some were seen hugging or wiping tears from their eyes.

“You can’t predict this,” Mr Murphy told reporters at a news conference. “This was just a catastrophic accident that has really hurt our department.”

More in this section

Russian invasion of Ukraine Boris Johnson says Ukraine ‘deserves’ to host Eurovision next year
Brazil Amazon Remains of British journalist Dom Phillips found in Brazil, minister confirms
Bangladesh Floods Flooding causes deaths and damage in north-eastern India and Bangladesh
firefighterPlace: International
Afghanistan

Gunmen attack Sikh temple in Afghan capital

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

  • 7
  • 23
  • 27
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices