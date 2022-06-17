Ex-gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar loses final appeal in sexual assault scandal

Ex-gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar loses final appeal in sexual assault scandal
Larry Nassar (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 14:32
Ed White, Associated Press

Michigan Supreme Court has rejected a final appeal from sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts including Olympic medallists.

The court declined to take the case. Lawyers for Nassar said he was treated unfairly in 2018 and deserved a new hearing, based on remarks by a judge who called him a “monster” who would “wither” in prison like the wicked witch in The Wizard Of Oz.

“I just signed your death warrant,” Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said of Nassar’s 40-year sentence.

More than 150 victims spoke or submitted statements during an extraordinary seven-day hearing in Judge Aquilina’s court.

Gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols during a Senate Judiciary hearing (Saul Loeb/AP)

Nassar pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting gymnasts and other athletes with his hands under the guise of medical treatment for hip and leg injuries.

He worked at Michigan State University and at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, travelling the world with the elites of the sport.

“Our constitution does not allow for cruel and unusual punishment,” the judge said. “If it did, I have to say I might allow what he did to all of these beautiful souls – these young women in their childhood – I would allow someone or many people to do to him what he did to others.”

Nassar subsequently received another 40-year sentence in a separate case in a neighbouring county.

He is in federal prison for child pornography crimes in a different case that grew out of the same investigation. The sentences effectively mean Nassar, 58, will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Simone Biles (Mike Egerton/PA)

The repercussions continue from the scandal. More than 100 women, including Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles, are collectively seeking more than a billion dollars from the federal government for the FBI’s failure to stop Nassar when agents became aware of allegations against him in 2015.

He was arrested by Michigan State University police in 2016, more than a year later.

Michigan State, which was accused of missing chances over many years to stop Nassar, agreed to pay 500 million dollars to more than 300 women and girls who were assaulted by him.

USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee made a 380 million dollar settlement.

More in this section

Egypt Building collapse kills six in Egyptian capital
Plane Crash Texas Pilot rescued by paddleboarders after crashing into Texas lake
Israel Palestinians Israeli troops kill three Palestinians in West Bank gun battle
NassarPlace: International
People cool off at the fountain of the Trocadero garden next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Hot weather is expected to last for several days across the country. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Europe wilts under early heatwave from the Med to the North Sea

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

  • 7
  • 23
  • 27
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices