Summit to plan rebuilding of Ukraine held in London

A summit is being held in London to establish how the UK can help rebuild Ukraine once the Russian war concludes.

Representatives from Ukraine and businesses will join International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan on Friday to discuss how UK businesses can help with reconstruction efforts in areas including digital and services, water and sanitation, energy, power and transport.

Ms Trevelyan will also sign a memorandum of understanding with Ukraine confirming support for future reconstruction efforts.

Latest update on civilian casualties in context of Russia’s armed attack against #Ukraine: 4,481 killed, incl 284 children; 5,565 injured, incl 462 children, mostly caused by shelling & airstrikes. Actual toll is much higher. More ➡️ https://t.co/eDcwFV30fI pic.twitter.com/epZX7cG009 — UNHumanRightsUkraine (@UNHumanRightsUA) June 16, 2022

The memorandum also recognises a new joint task force, which will help build partnerships between UK and Ukrainian businesses to assist the reconstruction of infrastructure in Kyiv.

Ms Trevelyan said: “We have all seen the heart-wrenching images of the destruction to the great city of Kyiv, and the thousands of homes, buildings and critical infrastructure across Ukraine that have been destroyed.

“Throughout this, the great people of Ukraine have shown immeasurable strength and courage, and we stand with them in hope of a brighter future.

“That is why it is important to talk about a post-conflict Ukraine, and today we are making our commitment clear to help it rebuild in peace.

“Our world-class infrastructure and energy companies, along with businesses in fields like transport, healthcare and agriculture are not just well-placed to support the immediate humanitarian response, they are in a strong position to play a part in Ukraine’s longer-term reconstruction too.

“Together, we can help Ukraine to build back better, stronger and greener.”

(PA Graphics)

Manuela Gatto, director at Zaha Hadid Architects, said: “Informed by the nation’s long history and unrelenting optimism in its future, our projects in Ukraine enrich the public realm and prioritise the environment.

“Working with the country’s local talent on its reconstruction, we hope to continue delivering architecture for the people of Ukraine that sets new benchmarks for innovation, resilience and efficiency.”

Ukraine has faced significant damage to several of its towns and cities after Vladimir Putin’s army launched an invasion in February.

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, 10,046 civilian casualties in the country have been recorded so far. A total of 4,481 people have been killed while 5,565 have been injured.