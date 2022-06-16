Summit to plan rebuilding of Ukraine held in London

Summit to plan rebuilding of Ukraine held in London
A woman passes by a building destroyed in the Russian shelling in Lysychansk, in the Luhansk region of Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP/PA)
Thu, 16 Jun, 2022 - 22:30
Isobel Frodsham, PA

A summit is being held in London to establish how the UK can help rebuild Ukraine once the Russian war concludes.

Representatives from Ukraine and businesses will join International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan on Friday to discuss how UK businesses can help with reconstruction efforts in areas including digital and services, water and sanitation, energy, power and transport.

Ms Trevelyan will also sign a memorandum of understanding with Ukraine confirming support for future reconstruction efforts.

The memorandum also recognises a new joint task force, which will help build partnerships between UK and Ukrainian businesses to assist the reconstruction of infrastructure in Kyiv.

Ms Trevelyan said: “We have all seen the heart-wrenching images of the destruction to the great city of Kyiv, and the thousands of homes, buildings and critical infrastructure across Ukraine that have been destroyed.

“Throughout this, the great people of Ukraine have shown immeasurable strength and courage, and we stand with them in hope of a brighter future.

“That is why it is important to talk about a post-conflict Ukraine, and today we are making our commitment clear to help it rebuild in peace.

“Our world-class infrastructure and energy companies, along with businesses in fields like transport, healthcare and agriculture are not just well-placed to support the immediate humanitarian response, they are in a strong position to play a part in Ukraine’s longer-term reconstruction too.

“Together, we can help Ukraine to build back better, stronger and greener.”

(PA Graphics)

Manuela Gatto, director at Zaha Hadid Architects, said: “Informed by the nation’s long history and unrelenting optimism in its future, our projects in Ukraine enrich the public realm and prioritise the environment.

“Working with the country’s local talent on its reconstruction, we hope to continue delivering architecture for the people of Ukraine that sets new benchmarks for innovation, resilience and efficiency.”

Ukraine has faced significant damage to several of its towns and cities after Vladimir Putin’s army launched an invasion in February.

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, 10,046 civilian casualties in the country have been recorded so far. A total of 4,481 people have been killed while 5,565 have been injured.

More in this section

India Military Recruitment Rioters set fire to Indian trains in protest over short-term military contracts
China launches first aircraft carrier to be designed and built in the country China launches first aircraft carrier to be designed and built in the country
Church Shooting Gunman held after shooting in Alabama church leaves two dead
UkraineSummit#UkrainePlace: UK
Bayard Rustin was sentenced to serve on a chain gang for challenging segregation laws (AP Photo, File)

Civil rights leader Bayard Rustin to have sentence overturned after 75 years

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

  • 7
  • 23
  • 27
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices