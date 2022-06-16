Ripley's Museum insists Kim Kardashian did not damage iconic Marilyn Monroe dress

Kim Kardashian wearing the dress made famous by Marilyn Monroe.

Thu, 16 Jun, 2022 - 22:16
REBECCA LAFFAN AND  MIKE BEDIGAN, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! has insisted that Kim Kardashian did not "in any way" damage a historic gown once worn by Marilyn Monroe when she attended this years Met Gala.

Collector Scott Fortner had previously said the museum was “irresponsible” in lending the dress to Kim Kardashian after he posted images online which appeared to show damage to the gown, which has since been returned to Ripley’s following the event.

Mr Fortner said the franchise’s only intention in allowing the reality star to wear the outfit at the prestigious New York fashion event had been “publicity” and that more should have been done to protect the “cultural icon”.

Today, Ripley's stated on their website: "Kim Kardashian wearing the 'Happy Birthday' dress has been hotly contested, but the fact remains that she did not, in any way, damage the garment in the short amount of time it was worn at the Met Gala.

2J6MA2D New York, USA. May 2nd, 2022. New York City, USA.

"From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in," said Amanda Joiner, Ripley's Vice President of Publishing and Licensing.

In 2017 it was stated by Ripley's that there was damage to a number of seams, though "not surprising given how delicate the material is."

As well as this, there was "puckering at the back by the hooks and eyes".

The gown was worn by Monroe during her famous 1962 performance of Happy Birthday to US president John F Kennedy.

Sixty years later, Kim Kardashian revealed she had lost 16 pounds to fit into the gown and had “not had carbs or sugar in about three weeks.”

She has refused to comment on whether any damage was caused to the dress.

Mr Fortner told the PA agency he had not intended for the outrage to be directed at the reality star.

“I think the disappointment that I’m experiencing is Ripley has made multiple statements that they were doing everything that they could to protect and preserve the gown,” he said.

“I do feel that it (was) irresponsible, this is not just a dress.

“This is a cultural icon. It’s a political icon. It’s a Hollywood icon.

“It’s part of American history from an event that happened 60 years ago and…it should have been archived and preserved and taken care of.” He added: “I think a lot of people are really kind of coming down really hard on Kim Kardashian and that’s not my attempt here.

“It’s the most famous dress in the world.” 

The grown is also the most expensive dress ever sold at auction, having gone under the hammer for 4.8 million dollars.

The historian, who has curated his own private collection of Monroe artifacts, said the gown was now “irreparable” as it was no longer possible to purchase the fabric it was made from.

In this combination photo, Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
In this combination photo, Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Following the Met Gala, Kardashian shared a picture of the skin-tight gown, which was adorned with more than 6,000 crystals and hand-sewn by costumier Jean Louis.

Speaking about Ripley’s decision to loan it out to Kardashian, he said: “it’s unclear to me what the motivation was other than publicity.

“Because the amount of publicity that’s come from this has been really priceless, you couldn’t pay for the amount of publicity they’d have gotten and that’s really the only thing that I can think of as a reason for them to do it.” 

