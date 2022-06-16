Human remains found in search for missing British journalist in Amazon

Human remains found in search for missing British journalist in Amazon
Brazil’s justice minister says police have reported finding human remains in Amazon search, but they have not been identified yet (Edmar Barros/AP)
Thu, 16 Jun, 2022 - 00:22
Associated Press reporters

Brazil’s justice minister says police have reported finding human remains in their Amazon search, but they have not been identified yet.

Anderson Torres said the human remains were found in a remote part of the Amazon near where British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira disappeared on June 5.

“I have just been informed by the federal police that ‘human remains have been found at the place where there digging was being made.’” he said on Twitter. “Those will be submitted to forensics.”

No further details were immediately available, but federal police have scheduled a news conference.

On Wednesday, police took a suspect out on the river toward search parties looking for Mr Phillips and Mr Pereira.

An Associated Press photographer in Atalaia do Norte witnessed police taking the suspect, who was in a hood, on a boat.

Federal police did not immediately answer queries from AP seeking details.

Latest

