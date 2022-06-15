Six dead in China as rain triggers landslides and house collapse

One person died and three are missing in northern China after a vehicle fell into the water in mountain flooding from heavy rain in the Inner Mongolia region
Six dead in China as rain triggers landslides and house collapse
Water flows out from a gate of the Shuikou Hydropower Station in south-east China’s Fujian Province (Lin Shanchuan/Xinhua/AP)
Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 09:26
Associated Press reporters

Heavy rain in China has claimed six lives this week and forced the evacuation of some 200,000 people.

Five people died in south-east China, according to state media reports.

A house collapse killed three in the Fujian province on Tuesday, and two died on Monday in a landslide caused by torrential rain in the neighbouring Jiangxi province.

One person died and three are missing in northern China after a vehicle fell into the water in mountain flooding from heavy rain in the Inner Mongolia region.

China regularly experiences seasonal rains and flooding during the summer, most frequently in central and southern areas.

An aerial view shows a flooded areas along the Rongjiang River after heavy rainfalls in the Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (Huang Xiaobang/Xinhua/AP)

Video on state broadcaster CCTV showed large parts of cities flooded in muddy waters.

Rescue workers carried trapped people out of buildings on their backs in waist-deep water in Guangdong province, also in the south-east.

The rain ended on Wednesday in Jiangxi, but more precipitation is forecast for another week in Fujian, Jiangxi and Guangdong and the nearby Guangxi region.

The National Meteorological Center said residents should prepare for floods and landslides as the soil is already saturated in those areas.

More than 110,000 people have been relocated in Jiangxi province, along with more than 80,000 in Fujian, state media reports said.

Seventeen people died last week in rain-related disasters in Guangxi and in Hunan province in central China.

Read More

Yellowstone flooding forces 10,000 to leave national park

More in this section

Switzerland Airspace Closure Switzerland reopens airspace after ‘technical malfunction’
Yellowstone National Park Flooding Yellowstone flooding forces 10,000 to leave national park
Hong Kong Jumbo Floating Restaurant Famous floating Hong Kong restaurant is towed away
FloodsPlace: International
<p>The Strawberry Supermoon rises in front of the Statue of Liberty in New York (J. David Ake/AP)</p>

Supermoon delights skygazers around the globe

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 11, 2022

  • 1
  • 6
  • 22
  • 28
  • 29
  • 34
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices