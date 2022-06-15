Supermoon delights skygazers around the globe

It reached its full stage on Tuesday during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth
The Strawberry Supermoon rises in front of the Statue of Liberty in New York (J. David Ake/AP)

Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 09:20
Associated Press reporters

From Frankfurt and New York to Istanbul and Beijing, skygazers could enjoy a beautiful supermoon rise over the horizon in an impressive astronomic spectacle.

The full moon appeared bigger than normal and sometimes slightly orange as it lit skies around the globe.

A supermoon rises behind sculpture of Tomislav of Croatia, the first Croatian king, in downtown Zagreb, Croatia (Darko Bandic/AP)

It is also referred to as the Strawberry Moon because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

In Frankfurt, it rose behind the German city’s banking district’s skyline, while in Beijing the forbidden city’s roof decorations depicting sacred beasts were silhouetted in sharp black by the moon.

The moon also illuminated New York City’s Statue of Liberty and shone on the pillars of the ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion south of Athens, Greece.

supermoonPlace: International
Water flows out from a gate of the Shuikou Hydropower Station in south-east China’s Fujian Province (Lin Shanchuan/Xinhua/AP)

