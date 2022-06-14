Pro wrestler Jeff Hardy facing driving under the influence charge in Florida

This booking photo provided by Volusia County Division Of Corrections shows Jeff Hardy. Hardy, a Pro wrestler, is facing driving under the influence and other charges after being arrested in Florida, authorities said. He was pulled over by a state trooper early Monday, June 13, 2022, after the Florida Highway Patrol received calls about an impaired driver driving along Interstate 95 in Volusia County. The county is home to Daytona Beach. (Volusia County Division Of Corrections via AP)
Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 13:24
Associated Press reporters

Pro wrestler Jeff Hardy is facing driving under the influence and other charges after being arrested in Florida.

Hardy, 44, was pulled over by a state trooper early on Monday after Florida Highway Patrol received calls about an impaired driver on Interstate 95 in Volusia County.

The county is home to Daytona Beach.

Jeff Hardy in action (Alamy/PA)

Besides driving under the influence, Hardy faces charges of driving while a licence was revoked and violating restrictions placed on his driving licence.

Jail records show he was released on a 3,500 dollar (£2,900) bond.

Court records show that Hardy lives in Cameron, North Carolina.

He has had a more than two-decade career in the WWE, often teaming up with his brother Matt Hardy for matches.

