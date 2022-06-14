Amber Heard: 'To my dying day I will stand by every word of my testimony'

The actress, 36, told NBC Today journalist Savannah Guthrie that she had been affected emotionally by the trial
Amber Heard: 'To my dying day I will stand by every word of my testimony'

The actress, 36, told NBC Today journalist Savannah Guthrie that she had been affected emotionally by the trial.

Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 12:57
PA

Amber Heard said she will stand by her evidence “to my dying day” during her first TV interview since losing a multi-million dollar defamation case brought by her former partner Johnny Depp.

The actress, 36, told NBC Today journalist Savannah Guthrie that she had been affected emotionally by the trial and, asked whether she stood by her evidence, she said: “Of course, to my dying day I will stand by every word of my testimony.” 

She added: “This was the most humiliating and horrible thing I have ever been through. I have never felt more removed from my own humanity. I felt less than human.” 

During the interview, Guthrie suggested some of public were “frankly disgusted” by what played out in court between the couple, to which Heard replied: “Absolutely, I would not blame the average person for looking at this and how this has been covered and not thinking that this is Hollywood brats at their worst.

“But what people don’t understand is that it is actually so much bigger than that. This is not only about our first amendment right to speak.” Guthrie interjected saying: “But here’s the thing, the first amendment protects free speech. It doesn’t protect lies that amount to defamation and that was the issue in the case.” 

Following six weeks of evidence at a court in Fairfax County, Virginia, a jury found a 2018 article Heard wrote for the Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse to be defamatory.

Depp was awarded $10.35m (€11.9m) in damages.

Heard won on one count of her counter-suit, successfully arguing that Depp’s press agent defamed her by claiming her allegations were “an abuse hoax” aimed at capitalising on the #MeToo movement.

The jury awarded her $2m (€2.3m) in damages.

As deliberations began, Depp appeared on stage with veteran rock guitarist Jeff Beck, 77, during his UK tour and the pair also recently announced a collaborative album.

Depp previously lost a similar trial in the UK which he brought against the publisher of The Sun newspaper after an article, also written in 2018, which referred to him as a “wife-beater”.

Heard’s interview airs on Tuesday and Wednesday’s editions on NBC News’ Today programme, with more airing on Friday during a special Dateline show.

Read More

Verdict in Depp v Heard sends ‘chilling message’ to domestic abuse survivors

More in this section

Tower block fire in London Names of 72 Grenfell victims read out at memorial service on fifth anniversary
Spain and southern France hit by second extreme heat event of year Spain and southern France hit by second extreme heat event of year
Hong Kong Jumbo Floating Restaurant Landmark floating restaurant towed from Hong Kong harbour
A Russian soldier stands next to a damaged by shelling school-building in Donetsk, on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People’s Republic control, eastern Ukraine, Monday, June 13, 2022. This photo was taken during a trip organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense. (AP Photo)

Russians control 80% of contested city in eastern Ukraine

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 11, 2022

  • 1
  • 6
  • 22
  • 28
  • 29
  • 34
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices