Monkeypox cases in the UK reach 470
The stages of Monkeypox (Handout)
Mon, 13 Jun, 2022 - 13:36
Jane Kirby, PA Health Editor

Further cases of monkeypox have been found in England, bringing the UK total to 470.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said a further 104 cases had been confirmed in England as of June 12.

There are currently 452 confirmed cases in England, 12 in Scotland, two in Northern Ireland and four in Wales.

Most cases so far have been in men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with men.

The UKHSA advises that anyone with a rash with blisters should contact a sexual health clinic if they have also had close contact, including sexual contact, with someone who has or might have had monkeypox in the past three weeks, or if they have travelled to West or Central Africa in the past three weeks.

Monkeypox has become a notifiable disease in England, meaning all medics must alert local health authorities to suspected cases.

Laboratories must also inform UKHSA if the virus is identified in a sample.

Pope Francis delivers his speech as he recites the Regina Coeli noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday June 12 2022 (Andrew Medichini/AP)

