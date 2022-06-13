Michelle Bachelet will not stand for second term as human rights chief

Michelle Bachelet will not stand for second term as human rights chief
The UN human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, said she will not seek a new four-year term after the current one that has been overshadowed by criticism of her response to China’s treatment of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in western Xinjiang (Martial Trezzini/Keystone/AP)
Mon, 13 Jun, 2022 - 11:03
PA

The UN human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, said she will not seek a new four-year term after the current one that has been overshadowed by criticism of her response to China’s treatment of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in western Xinjiang.

Ms Bachelet made the comments in her opening address to the latest session of the UN-backed Human Rights Council on Monday, saying that her comments to the session “will be the last which I brief” the 47-member-state body.

Rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani confirmed that meant Ms Bachelet, a former president of Chile, would not be seeking a second term when the current one ends on August 31.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, who chooses the UN rights chief, recently affirmed his support for Ms Bachelet after she faced criticism from the United States and others for allegedly not doing enough to act against alleged rights abuses in Xinjiang during her trip to China last month, when she spoke with President Xi Jinping and other top officials.

