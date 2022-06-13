Michelle Bachelet will not stand for second term as human rights chief

The UN human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, said she will not seek a new four-year term after the current one that has been overshadowed by criticism of her response to China’s treatment of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in western Xinjiang.

Ms Bachelet made the comments in her opening address to the latest session of the UN-backed Human Rights Council on Monday, saying that her comments to the session “will be the last which I brief” the 47-member-state body.