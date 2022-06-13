‘Worrying trend’: Post-Cold War drop in nuclear weapons could be over

‘Worrying trend’: Post-Cold War drop in nuclear weapons could be over
A rocket launches from missile system as part of a ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile test launched from the Plesetsk facility in north-west Russia (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP)
Mon, 13 Jun, 2022 - 10:58
Associated Press reporters

The world’s stockpiles of nuclear weapons are expected to rise in the coming years, reversing a decline seen since the end of the Cold War, a Swedish arms watchdog said.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute – or Sipri – said on Monday that all nine nuclear-armed countries are increasing or upgrading their arsenals.

“There are clear indications that the reductions that have characterised global nuclear arsenals since the end of the Cold War have ended,” said Hans M. Kristensen, a researcher with Sipri’s Weapons of Mass Destruction Programme and director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists.

The US and Russia, which hold 90% of the world’s atomic weapons, saw their inventories decline in 2021 due to the dismantling of warheads retired from military service years ago.

Their useable military stockpiles remained relatively stable and within the limits set by a nuclear arms reduction treaty, Sipri said.

The research institute said that the other nuclear states — Britain, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea — are either developing or deploying new weapon systems, or have announced their intention to do so.

Israel has never publicly acknowledged having such weapons.

“All of the nuclear-armed states are increasing or upgrading their arsenals and most are sharpening nuclear rhetoric and the role nuclear weapons play in their military strategies,” said Wilfred Wan, the director of Sipri’s Weapons of Mass Destruction Programme.

“This is a very worrying trend.”

More in this section

happy couple watching movie in theater or cinema United Arab Emirates bans Pixar’s Lightyear from cinemas over lesbian kiss
Platinum Jubilee Keir Starmer being investigated over possible breaches of MPs’ rules
Russia Ukraine War Battle of Donbas could prove decisive in Ukraine war
nuclearPlace: International
The UN human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, said she will not seek a new four-year term after the current one that has been overshadowed by criticism of her response to China’s treatment of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in western Xinjiang (Martial Trezzini/Keystone/AP)

Michelle Bachelet will not stand for second term as human rights chief

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 11, 2022

  • 1
  • 6
  • 22
  • 28
  • 29
  • 34
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices