Keir Starmer being investigated over possible breaches of MPs’ rules
Sir Keir Starmer was under investigation (Daniel Leal/PA)
Mon, 13 Jun, 2022 - 10:37
Sam Blewett, PA Deputy Political Editor

British Labour leader Keir Starmer is under investigation by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards over potential breaches of rules on earnings and gifts.

The Parliamentary website showed on Monday that Kathryn Stone was looking at whether he broke two sections of the MPs’ code of conduct on registering interests.

Her investigation, which began on Wednesday, was looking at the registration of interests under the section on employment and earnings.

A second matter being looked at was a possible breach of the section concerning gifts, benefits and hospitality from British sources.

Mr Starmer has insisted he is confident he has not broken the MPs’ code of conduct, saying “there’s no problem here”.

During a visit to Wakefield, he told broadcasters the allegations were not a surprise, adding: “My office is dealing with it and will be replying in due course.”

Asked if he was sure he had done nothing wrong, he said: “Absolutely confident, there’s no problem here.”

StarmerPlace: UK
