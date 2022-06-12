Ukraine: No pardon for British and Moroccan men sentenced to death, pro-Russian separatist leader says

The British Government says Aslin and Pinner were regular soldiers and should be exempt under the Geneva Conventions from prosecution for participation in hostilities
Ukraine: No pardon for British and Moroccan men sentenced to death, pro-Russian separatist leader says

Two British citizens Aiden Aslin, left, and Shaun Pinner, right, and Moroccan Saaudun Brahim, center, sit behind bars in a courtroom in Donetsk, in the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine. Picture: AP Photo

Sun, 12 Jun, 2022 - 16:38
Reuters

The leader of the Russian-backed separatist Donetsk region of Ukraine said on Sunday there was no reason to pardon two British nationals and a Moroccan man who were sentenced to death last week after being captured while fighting for Ukraine.

A court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic on Thursday found Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Brahim Saadoun guilty of "mercenary activities" seeking to overthrow the republic

The British Government says Aslin and Pinner were regular soldiers and should be exempt under the Geneva Conventions from prosecution for participation in hostilities.

The pro-Russian separatists who control Donetsk say they committed grave crimes and have a month to appeal.

"I don't see any grounds, prerequisites, for me to come out with such a decision on a pardon," Denis Pushilin, the leader of the breakaway republic, was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

Donetsk and Luhansk are two breakaway Russian-backed entities in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, which Russia says it is fighting to remove entirely from Kyiv's control.

Via: GraphicNews
Via: GraphicNews

Three days before launching its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, President Vladimir Putin recognised them as independent states, a move condemned by Ukraine and the West as illegal.

Aslin's family said he and Pinner "are not, and never were, mercenaries".

They were living in Ukraine when war broke out and "as members of Ukrainian armed forces, should be treated with respect just like any other prisoners of war", the family said in a statement.

- Reuters

Read More

Friend of Moroccan condemned to death for fighting Russian forces says sentence is ‘inhuman’

More in this section

Italy Venice's Synagogues Renaissance synagogues being restored in Venice’s Jewish ghetto
Spain Weather Spain sizzles as temperatures soar to 43C in first heatwave of the year
France Parliamentary Election France votes in parliamentary election in vital test for Macron
#UkraineRussiaUK
Thousands of schoolbooks and broken pencils, representing children killed by gun violence in the US, laid out near The Capitol (Susan Walsh/AP)

Senate negotiators announce outline of gun violence agreement in US

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 11, 2022

  • 1
  • 6
  • 22
  • 28
  • 29
  • 34
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices