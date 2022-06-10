US to lift Covid-19 test requirement for international travel

US to lift Covid-19 test requirement for international travel
The need for the testing requirement will be re-evaluated every 90 days (Steve Parsons/PA)
Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 14:59
Zeke Miller, Associated Press

The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the US take a Covid-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

A senior administration official said the mandate expires on Sunday at 12.01am eastern time in the US, saying the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that it is no longer necessary.

The official, speaking on Friday, said that the agency would re-evaluate the need for the testing requirement every 90 days and that it could be reinstated if a troubling new variant emerges.

CoronavirusUSPlace: International
Latest

