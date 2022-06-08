One dead and multiple injured after car hits pedestrians in Berlin

A car drove into a crowd of people in western Berlin on Wednesday, killing one person, mass-selling daily Bild reported.

A spokesperson for the German capital's fire service told Reuters around 30 people were injured.

"A man is believed to have driven into a group of people. It is not yet known whether it was an accident or a deliberate act," police said, adding that he was being held at the scene.

"We are currently on the scene with about 130 emergency personnel," the police added. "The vehicle, a small car, was secured on site."

The incident happened near the popular Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west of the German capital, Berlin police spokesman Martin Dams said.

Mass-selling daily Bild said the man had been driving a small, silver Renault car which was lodged inside a shop after smashing through a plate glass window.

Reuters TV showed a large deployment of fire service and ambulances at the scene, with rescue workers carrying empty stretchers, next to the war-ravaged Gedaechtniskirche church, one of Berlin’s best-known landmarks.

Berlin fire service spokesman Stefan Salzwedel, who confirmed the casualty figures, was not immediately able to provide further information on the victims.

Scottish actor John Barrowman posted on Twitter to say that he was in the area of the incident in Berlin when it happened.

In a video posted to his social media, the Doctor Who star said that he heard the “bang and the crash”.

“We were in a store, and then we came out and saw all the carnage,” he said.

“It’s really pretty bad, guys.” Mr Barrowman added: “There’s a lot of police... and over here, there’s all the emergency services that are trying to help victims and people.

“There’s a lot of people walking with limps and injuries.” The actor praised the police for their “unbelievable” presence.

Rescue workers moved apparently conscious people on stretchers towards an ambulance, including one woman sitting up, and another who covered her face with her hand.

The site, on a shopping street near a McDonald's restaurant, was cordoned off. Bystanders looked up at a helicopter circling above.

The incident took place near the scene of a fatal attack on December 19, 2016, when Anis Amri, a failed Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist links, hijacked a truck, killed the driver and then plowed it into a crowded western Berlin Christmas market, killing 11 more people and injuring dozens of others.