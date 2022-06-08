One dead and multiple injured after car hits pedestrians in Berlin

It is not yet known whether it was an accident or a deliberate act, police say
One dead and multiple injured after car hits pedestrians in Berlin

Rescue workers help an injured person after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 10:24
Reuters and Associated Press 

A car drove into a crowd of people in western Berlin on Wednesday, killing one person, mass-selling daily Bild reported.

A spokesperson for the German capital's fire service told Reuters around 30 people were injured.

"A man is believed to have driven into a group of people. It is not yet known whether it was an accident or a deliberate act," police said, adding that he was being held at the scene.

"We are currently on the scene with about 130 emergency personnel," the police added. "The vehicle, a small car, was secured on site."

The incident happened near the popular Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west of the German capital, Berlin police spokesman Martin Dams said.

Mass-selling daily Bild said the man had been driving a small, silver Renault car which was lodged inside a shop after smashing through a plate glass window.

Reuters TV showed a large deployment of fire service and ambulances at the scene, with rescue workers carrying empty stretchers, next to the war-ravaged Gedaechtniskirche church, one of Berlin’s best-known landmarks.

Berlin fire service spokesman Stefan Salzwedel, who confirmed the casualty figures, was not immediately able to provide further information on the victims.

Scottish actor John Barrowman posted on Twitter to say that he was in the area of the incident in Berlin when it happened.

In a video posted to his social media, the Doctor Who star said that he heard the “bang and the crash”.

“We were in a store, and then we came out and saw all the carnage,” he said.

“It’s really pretty bad, guys.” Mr Barrowman added: “There’s a lot of police... and over here, there’s all the emergency services that are trying to help victims and people.

“There’s a lot of people walking with limps and injuries.” The actor praised the police for their “unbelievable” presence.

Rescue workers moved apparently conscious people on stretchers towards an ambulance, including one woman sitting up, and another who covered her face with her hand.

The site, on a shopping street near a McDonald's restaurant, was cordoned off. Bystanders looked up at a helicopter circling above.


The incident took place near the scene of a fatal attack on December 19, 2016, when Anis Amri, a failed Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist links, hijacked a truck, killed the driver and then plowed it into a crowded western Berlin Christmas market, killing 11 more people and injuring dozens of others.

More in this section

Russia Ukraine War Russia draws closer to capturing Ukraine’s Donbas region
Somalia Dying in Drought Severe drought leads to hundreds of deaths as Somalia faces famine
Switzerland FIFA Trial Blatter Platini Smiling Blatter enters court at start of Fifa fraud trial
An International Atomic Energy Agency inspector sets up surveillance equipment at a uranium conversion facility in Iran (Mehdi Ghasemi, ISNA/AP)

Iran turns off UN nuclear watchdog cameras at atomic site – reports

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 4, 2022

  • 9
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 35
  • 43
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices