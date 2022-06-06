More than 300 monkeypox cases now recorded in Britain

The UK Health Security Agency said 73 more cases have been confirmed in England, alongside two more in Scotland and two more in Wales.
(PA)
Mon, 06 Jun, 2022 - 14:53
Jane Kirby, PA Health Editor

Further cases of monkeypox have been recorded across Brtiain, bringing the total to 302.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said 73 more cases have been confirmed in England, alongside two more in Scotland and two more in Wales.

As of June 5, there were 302 cases, including 287 in England, 10 in Scotland, two in Northern Ireland and three in Wales.

A large proportion of cases so far have been identified in the gay, bisexual and men who have sex with other men community.

Monkeypox is not normally a sexually-transmitted infection, but it can be passed on by direct contact during sex.

It can also be spread through touching clothing, bedding or towels used by someone with the monkeypox rash.

According to the UKHSA, monkeypox does not usually spread easily between people and the overall risk to the UK population remains low.

Anyone with unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body, especially their genitalia, should contact NHS 111 or call a sexual health service if they have concerns, it said.

The disease is usually mild but can cause severe illness in some cases.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

A rash can develop, often beginning on the face, which then spreads to other parts of the body including the genitals.

Monkeypox may have been in Europe since early April

