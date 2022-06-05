Philadelphia shooting leaves three dead and at least 11 wounded

The violence erupted as many, including US president Joe Biden, call on Congress to enact meaningful gun control measures, especially in the wake of deadly mass shootings last month in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.
Philadelphia shooting leaves three dead and at least 11 wounded

Police officers were patrolling the downtown area on South Street when numerous gunshots rang out, and they witnessed several suspects firing into a large crowd just before midnight, city police inspector D F Pace said during a news conference.

Sun, 05 Jun, 2022 - 14:06
AP

Three people have died and a further 11 are injured after gunfire erupted in one of Philadelphia’s most popular entertainment districts on Saturday night.

Police officers were patrolling the area on South Street when they heard multiple gunshots and witnessed several suspects firing into a large crowd just before midnight, Police Inspector D. F. Pace said during a news conference.

An officer shot at one of the suspects from about 30ft away but it is unclear if the suspect was hit, Mr Pace said.

“You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out,” he added.

Two men and a woman were among those killed in the shooting, he said. Their names were not made public by authorities. The conditions of those who were wounded by gunfire remains unknown.

Two handguns were recovered, including one with an extended magazine, police said. No arrests have been made.

Mr Pace said police were asking business owners to review video from surveillance cameras.

The department said on Twitter to avoid the area. South Street is known for its entertainment venues and night life with multiple bars, restaurants and businesses.

Read More

Girl, 14, killed and eight others injured in shooting in Arizona

More in this section

Severe Weather Miami Tropical Storm Alex forms in Atlantic
Three people killed in Philadelphia shooting Three people killed in Philadelphia shooting
France D-Day Anniversary Second World War veterans honoured on eve of D-Day anniversary
#US Gun Violence
Cambodia Elections

Ruling party on course for Cambodian local elections victory, indications show

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 4, 2022

  • 9
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 35
  • 43
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices