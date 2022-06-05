At least 28 killed in Bangladesh container depot fire

At least 28 people have died and more than 100 have been injured in a massive fire at a container depot near a port city in south-eastern Bangladesh.

The fire at the BM Inland Container Depot, a Dutch-Bangladesh joint venture in Chittagong, some 134 miles south-east of the capital Dhaka, broke out about midnight on Saturday following explosions in a container full of chemicals.

The cause of the fire could not be immediately determined.

Firefighters work to contain the blaze at the BM Inland Container Depot in Chittagong (AP)

At least five firefighters were among the dead, according to Brigadier General Main Uddin, director general of the Bangladesh fire service and civil defence.

Another 15 firefighters were being treated for burn injuries, he added.

Multiple rounds of explosions occurred after the initial blast as the fire continued to spread, Mr Uddin said.

Explosives experts from Bangladesh’s military have been called in to assist the firefighters.

The explosions shattered the windows of nearby buildings and were felt as far as two-and-a-half miles away, officials and local media reports said.

Firefighters were still working to bring the fire under control on Sunday.

An injured man is rushed to hospital after a fire at the BM Inland Container Depot in Chittagong (AP)

The death toll reached 28 by late morning on Sunday, according to Ekattor TV station, and the area’s civil surgeon said the number could still rise further.

Many of the casualties happened at Chattogram Medical College Hospital while the rest of the bodies were recovered from the site of the fire.

Many of the containers in the depot are believed to have held chemicals.

The depot handles goods for export and import, and is located about 12 miles from the country’s main Chittagong Seaport.

At least 28 people were killed in the blaze (AP)

Bangladesh has a history of industrial disasters, including factories catching fire with workers trapped inside.

Monitoring groups have blamed corruption and lax enforcement for deadly incidents over the years.

Global brands, which employ tens of thousands of low-paid workers in Bangladesh, have come under fire to improve factory conditions in recent years.

In the country’s massive garment industry, which employs about four million people, safety conditions have improved significantly after massive reforms, but experts say accidents could still occur if other sectors do not make similar changes.