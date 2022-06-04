Fifth victim found in train wreckage in southern Germany

A carriage lifted at the site of a train crash in Burgrain, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (Sven Hoppe/dpa/AP)
Sat, 04 Jun, 2022 - 17:13
Associated Press reporters

The body of a fifth victim has been been found beneath a train that derailed on Friday in the Alps in southern Germany, police said.

The man’s body was uncovered after initial attempts to lift the derailed carriages failed.

Recovery workers had to wait for a heavy crane to be brought to the site near the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

About 140 people were on the train at the time, including students headed home from school for the Whitsun holiday.

Police in the southern Bavaria region said 44 people were hurt.

The regional train headed for Munich went off the tracks in Burgrain after pulling out of the resort town from where it had set off.

Three of the double-decker carriages overturned at least partly and people were pulled out of the windows to safety.

