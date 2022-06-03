At least four killed as train derails in southern German Alps

At least four killed as train derails in southern German Alps
Emergency and rescue teams at the scene of a train accident in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (Josef Hornsteiner/dpa via AP)
Fri, 03 Jun, 2022 - 17:01
A train accident in the Alps in southern Germany has left at least four people dead and many more injured, authorities said.

Police said the regional train headed for Munich appeared to have derailed shortly after noon in Burgrain — just outside the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, from where it had set off.

Three of the double-deck carriages overturned at least partly, and people were pulled out of the windows to safety.

Emergency and rescue teams at the scene of a train accident in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (Josef Hornsteiner/dpa via AP)

Police said on Twitter that four people were killed. They put the number of injured at about 30, 15 of whom were seriously injured and taken to hospitals.

The cause of the derailment was still being investigated. It was not clear how many people were on the train at the time, but officials said several students were on board heading home from school for the Whitsun holiday.

Bavaria’s governor said he was shocked and saddened by the disaster.

“We grieve with the relatives of the victims and wish all who were injured a speedy recovery,” he said.

“The students in particular were looking forward to the holidays,” he said. “Lots of respect and thanks to the rescue services for their swift help.”

The line between Garmisch-Partenkirchen and Oberau, north of the accident site, was closed. The area is near the Austrian border.

Firefighters at the scene of a blaze that broke out at a business centre in Moscow, Russia (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP)

