Fire engulfs Moscow business centre

Firefighters at the scene of a blaze that broke out at a business centre in Moscow, Russia (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP)
Fri, 03 Jun, 2022 - 10:51
At least least two people have been rushed to hospital after a massive fire engulfed a business centre in western Moscow amid fears that several people could still be trapped inside.

Russian emergency officials engaged 180 firefighters, dozens of vehicles and three helicopters to combat the fire.

They said 125 people were rescued from the building and crews searched for anyone else who might still be inside.

Firefighters use a lift at the scene of the blaze in Moscow (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP)

Russia’s newly appointed emergencies minister, Alexander Kurenkov, went to the site to oversee the firefighting efforts.

Authorities did not give a possible cause of the fire.

Russian news reports pointed to a short circuit as likely to have ignited the blaze.

