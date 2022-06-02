Queen to miss Jubilee service after ‘some discomfort’ at celebrations

Prince Charles will officially represent the Queen at the service on Friday
The Queen on the balcony at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Thu, 02 Jun, 2022 - 21:09
Rebecca Speare-Cole, Laura Elston, Tony Jones and Catherine Wylie, PA

The Queen will miss the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral after experiencing “some discomfort,” at her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The monarch is skipping the service on Friday “with great reluctance” but will still attend a beacon-lighting event at Windsor Castle on Thursday evening, the palace said.

The Queen and the Duke of Kent watch the Royal Procession (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She is believed to have experienced episodic mobility issues during Thursday’s events.

It is understood the decision was considered regrettable but sensible due to the length of the journey and time involved and the physical demands the service would require.

Prince Charles will officially represent the Queen at the service on Friday.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s birthday parade and flypast but did experience some discomfort.

Members of the public fill The Mall (Daniel Leal/PA)

“Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty, with great reluctance, has concluded that she will not attend.

“The Queen is looking forward to participating in tonight’s beacon-lighting event at Windsor Castle and would like to thank all those who made today such a memorable occasion.”

It comes after the monarch took centre stage at her historic celebrations on Thursday, greeting crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony, surrounded by her family.

