Andrew was cast out of the working monarchy and no longer uses his HRH style
Prince Andrew to miss Jubilee service after testing positive for Covid

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew. File photo.

Thu, 02 Jun, 2022 - 15:44
Laura Elston, PA

Prince Andrew has tested positive for Covid and will no longer attend the Jubilee service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Buckingham Palace said.

A palace spokesman said: “After undertaking a routine test the Duke has tested positive for Covid and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow’s service.” 

It is understood Andrew saw the Queen in the last few days but has been undertaking regular testing and has not seen her since he tested positive.

Andrew was set to join the wider royal family at the high-profile event in St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.

The monarch’s disgraced second son stepped down from public life after the furore over his friendship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, and paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case to a woman he claimed never to have met.

Andrew was cast out of the working monarchy and no longer uses his HRH style after Virginia Giuffre, who was trafficked by Epstein, accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

Andrew denied the claims.

Latest

