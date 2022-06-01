Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy charged with further count of rape

The 27-year-old stands accused of eight counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape, relating to seven young women
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy charged with further count of rape

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (Andy Kelvin/PA)

Wed, 01 Jun, 2022 - 16:35
Pat Hurst, PA

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been charged with a further count of rape, it can be reported for the first time.

The latest allegation, relating to a new complainant, means the 27-year-old stands accused of eight counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape, relating to seven young women.

Mendy pleaded not guilty last month to all but the latest charge, which has not yet been put to him and he is yet to enter a plea to.

An order had banned media from publishing the latest charge until the order was lifted by Judge Steven Everett, Recorder of Chester, during a hearing at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday.

All the offences are alleged to have taken place at his home address and span between October 2018 and August last year.

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (Andy Kelvin/PA)

He will go on trial before a jury on July 25 along with his co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40, who has also entered not guilty pleas to all charges he faces.

Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault, relating to eight young women.

His alleged offences span July 2012 to August last year.

None of the women involved must be identified and reporting restrictions apply ahead of the trial.

Mendy has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52 million.

He was suspended by the club after being charged by police.

Both defendants are on bail.

More in this section

Boris Johnson visit to Darlington Boris Johnson says it would be irresponsible to quit over ‘miserable’ partygate
Violence against women Four prosecuted for ‘breaking Covid laws’ at vigil for murdered Sarah Everard
Chesterton windmilll Ukrainian MP issues famine warning as she urges action on blocked ports
MendyPlace: UKPlace: North West
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Olivier Matthys/AP)

West promises Ukraine more arms to fend off Russia

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 28, 2022

  • 6
  • 17
  • 27
  • 33
  • 40
  • 41
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices