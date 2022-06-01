Deutsche Bank subsidiary CEO resigns after ‘greenwashing’ raid

Deutsche Bank subsidiary CEO resigns after ‘greenwashing’ raid
The headquarters of the Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany (Michael Probst/AP)
Wed, 01 Jun, 2022 - 09:39
Associated Press reporters

Deutsche Bank subsidiary DWS said its chief executive is resigning – hours after authorities raided its offices as part of a probe into claims the company exaggerated the sustainable credentials of some of its financial products.

Asoka Woehrmann is set to step down after the company’s annual general meeting on June 9, DWS said.

He will be succeeded by Stefan Hoops, who currently oversees Deutsche Bank’s corporate and commercial client activities.

In a statement, Mr Woehrmann said DWS is profitable and stable despite difficult market conditions.

DWS said that they have continuously co-operated fully with all relevant regulators and authorities on this matter and will continue to do so

“At the same time, the allegations made against DWS and myself in past months have become a burden for the company, as well as for my family and me,” he was quoted as saying.

“In order to protect the institution and those closest to me, I would like to clear the way for a fresh start.”

Some 50 investigators searched the offices of DWS and Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, Frankfurt prosecutors said.

The raids were triggered by a former manager in charge of sustainability, who claimed that DWS engaged in ‘greenwashing’ by exaggerating the environmental and climate credentials of certain funds it sold.

Prosecutors said initial investigations showed there were sufficient indications that environmental, social, and governance criteria were not considered in a majority of the funds featured in the company’s sales brochures.

Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday that the actions taken by prosecutors were “directed against unknown people in connection with greenwashing allegations against DWS”.

It said: “DWS said that they have continuously co-operated fully with all relevant regulators and authorities on this matter and will continue to do so.”

More in this section

Emirates Oligarch's Yacht Sanctioned Russian oligarch’s megayacht hides in a UAE creek
Vegas Chapels No Elvis Las Vegas wedding chapels told to stop using Elvis impersonators in ceremonies
Bill Cosby Bill Cosby faces sex abuse allegations again as civil trial opens
DeutscheBankDigitalPlace: International
Pallbearers carry the casket of Amerie Jo Garza following a funeral service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas (Eric Gay/AP)

Mourners gather as funerals begin for Uvalde school shooting victims

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 28, 2022

  • 6
  • 17
  • 27
  • 33
  • 40
  • 41
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices