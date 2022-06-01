UK retailers could be fined up to £1 million for selling knives to minors

There are currently no sentencing guidelines for selling knives to minors.
UK retailers could be fined up to £1 million for selling knives to minors

Of nearly 90 organisations sentenced between 2016 and 2020, 99% were fined between £150 to £200,000.

Wed, 01 Jun, 2022 - 07:32
Josie Clarke

Retailers could be fined up to £1 million for selling knives to underage customers under new draft sentencing guidelines.

Two guidelines apply separately to individual shop owners and large retailers who fail to ensure that they have adequate safeguards in place to prevent the sale of knives to under 18s in England and Wales, either in store or online.

There are currently no sentencing guidelines for selling knives to minors, which is prosecuted by Trading Standards and dealt with in magistrates’ courts.

Large organisations with a turnover or equivalent of £50 million could be fined up to £1 million, while individuals who operate small shops could be fined up to 700% of their weekly income.

The council said that while it did not expect sentences to change for most offenders, large organisations could see higher fines under the proposals.

Fines handed down to individuals between 2016 and 2020 ranged from £34 to £6,000.

Of nearly 90 organisations sentenced between 2016 and 2020, 99% were fined between £150 to £200,000.

The new guidelines would ensure the courts took a consistent approach to sentencing for knife sale offences, the council said.

Sentencing Council magistrate member Jo King said: “Selling knives to children can lead to very serious consequences.

“There is the risk of serious physical harm to the children who buy these knives and to other people as well as the risk of wider social harms associated with the circulation of weapons among children.

“A child purchasing a knife is also at risk of prosecution for possession of the knife.

“It is important that all possible safeguards should be put in place to prevent the sale of knives to children, and that the penalties for organisations are substantial enough to bring home to both management and shareholders the need to operate within the law.” 

Paul Noone, acting chairman of National Trading Standards, said: “Given the devastation youth knife crime causes, Trading Standards has campaigned hard for consistent rules to be applied in sentencing those who sell knives to children.

“We strongly support this move by the Sentencing Council to seek to achieve this important outcome.” 

The consultation will run until August 24.

Read More

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma due to be sentenced over Snapchat cat attack video

More in this section

Vegas Chapels No Elvis Las Vegas wedding chapels told to stop using Elvis impersonators in ceremonies
Bill Cosby Bill Cosby faces sex abuse allegations again as civil trial opens
Russia Ukraine War Arms Package Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine
The 387ft Motor Yacht A belonging to Russian oligarch Andrey Melnichenko is anchored in the port of Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Sanctioned Russian oligarch’s megayacht hides in a UAE creek

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 28, 2022

  • 6
  • 17
  • 27
  • 33
  • 40
  • 41
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices