French journalist killed by shelling in Ukraine's Luhansk region - governor

Debris hangs from a residential building heavily damaged in a Russian bombing in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Fighting has raged around Lysychansk and neighbouring Sievierodonetsk, the last major cities under Ukrainian control in Luhansk region. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Mon, 30 May, 2022 - 15:36
Reuters

Efforts to evacuate civilians in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine were suspended on Monday after an armoured transport was hit by shrapnel from a Russian shell, killing a French journalist, regional governor Serhiy Haidai said.

Haidai wrote on the Telegram app that the shrapnel had pierced the vehicle's armour, killing the accredited French journalist travelling inside.

Haidai provided a photograph of a press accreditation identifying the journalist.

The French foreign ministry said it was checking the report of the journalist's death.

More to follow...

