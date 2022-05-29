US Justice Department to review response to Texas school shooting

A memorial outside Robb Elementary School (Jae C Hong/AP)
Sun, 29 May, 2022 - 18:42
Associated Press reporters

The US Justice Department has said it will review the law enforcement response to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

The review comes amid mounting pressure and questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information about what happened in the shooting last Tuesday at Robb Elementary School and how police responded.

Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said the review would be conducted in a fair, impartial and independent manner and that the findings would be made public.

The review is being conducted at the request of Uvalde’s mayor, officials said.

In a statement, Mr Coley said the goal of the review is “to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and response that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events”.

Handling the review is the department’s Office of Community Policing Services.

schoolPlace: International
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit Robb Elementary School to pay their respects (Evan Vucci/AP)

