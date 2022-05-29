Plane with 22 on board missing in Nepal’s mountains

Plane with 22 on board missing in Nepal’s mountains
A small plane with 22 people on board is missing in Nepal’s mountains (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)
Sun, 29 May, 2022 - 07:46
Associated Press reporters

A small plane flying on a popular tourist route with 22 people on board is missing in Nepal’s mountains, an official said on Sunday.

The aircraft, which was on a 15-minute scheduled flight to the mountain town of Jomsom, lost contact with the airport tower shortly after take-off.

Police official Ramesh Thapa said there was no information on the Twin Otter aircraft and a search was under way.

It has been raining in the area for the past few days but flights have been operating normally.

Planes on that route fly between mountains before landing in a valley.

It is a popular route with foreign hikers who trek on the mountain trails and also with Indian and Nepalese pilgrims who visit the revered Muktinath temple.

