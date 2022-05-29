25 missing after cargo boat sinks in Indonesia

Rescuers in Indonesia are searching for 25 people who are missing after a cargo boat sank in the Makassar Strait in South Sulawesi province, officials said on Sunday.

A total of 42 people were on board when the vessel sank in bad weather on Thursday morning while travelling from a seaport in Makassar to Kalmas Island in Pangkep Regency, said Djunaidi, the head of the provincial search and rescue agency. Like many Indonesians, Djunaidi goes by only one name.