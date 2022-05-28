Superyacht carrying 8,000 litres of fuel sinks after going up in flames in UK

A superyacht carrying around 8,000 litres of fuel has sunk after it went up in flames while moored in a marina in Torquay, Devon, in the UK.

Firefighters battled to extinguish the blaze as it ripped through the 85ft vessel earlier on Saturday.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (DSFRS) said it had five appliances at the scene of the fire, and the case has been handed over to the Environment Agency and the harbourmaster.

Officers evacuated a nearby beach and roads, with one witness describing the blaze as “like a fireball”.

Police said the cause of the fire is currently being treated as unexplained.

By around 6pm, the fire was out and crews were working on damping down the pier, a DSFRS spokesperson said.

Dramatic footage circulating on social media shows black smoke and flames enveloping the anchored white yacht.

No injuries have been reported but the harbour was temporarily brought to a standstill, with fears over a large amount of diesel fuel on the burning boat.

A DSFRS spokesperson said earlier the yacht “contains approximately 8,000 litres of diesel fuel” and crews had deployed four breathing apparatus wearers, one compressed air foam jet, two 45mm jets, two pumps”.

Water relay was carried out by an open water source as well as a street hydrant.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said earlier: “Police were called at 12.10pm today to Princess Pier in Torquay following reports of a fire on a yacht moored in the marina.

“The boat is believed to be well alight and had broken from the mooring. It has now been secured by the fire service near the pier.

“There have been no reported injuries at this time.

“Emergency services remain at the scene where the incident is ongoing.

“Due to levels of smoke and fumes we are asking residents in the area to keep their doors and windows shut at this time.

“Members of the public are also urged to avoid the area and beaches are being cleared by officers for public safety.”

Drew Parkinson, coastguard area commander for South Devon & South-East Cornwall Coastline, asked people to avoid the area as coastguards assisted emergency services in tackling the fire.

The Environment Agency has been contacted for comment.