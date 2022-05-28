13 dead, three missing after torrential rains in southern China

People work in a flooded area in Qiubei County in south-western China’s Yunnan Province (Xinhua via AP)
Sat, 28 May, 2022 - 06:55
Associated Press reporters

At least 13 people have died in torrential rains across southern China, state media has reported.

Eight died in two building collapses from landslides in Fujian province, near China’s east coast, the official Xinhua News Agency said on Saturday, citing the Wuping county information office.

Five others died and three were missing in Yunnan province, about 750 miles away in southwestern China, state broadcaster CCTV said in an online report.

The storm damaged roads, bridges and telecommunications and power facilities in Yunnan’s Qiubei county, which is about 80 miles north of the border with Vietnam.

In Fujian, five victims were found in a collapsed factory building and three others in a collapsed residential building on Friday, Xinhua said.

Heavy rain started on Thursday evening in Wuping county, which is about 130 miles inland from the coastal city of Xiamen.

Video posted online showed streets flooded with muddy water and some partially washed away.

The storm damaged crops, cut power and destroyed 39 houses in the county, state media said. More than 1,600 people were evacuated.

